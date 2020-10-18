1/1
Elizabeth Garber
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Garber, age 80, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
She is remembered as being the public face of the Eau Claire Boy Scout office, having worked there for 43 years from 1959 until retirement in 2002. She served in various roles, beginning as receptionist and later becoming office supervisor. She was known to "coordinate everything," from registrations to volunteers. In honor of her contributions, an Eagle class was named after her in 2002.
Betty lived in Butte, MT during her formative school years. There she developed a best friendship that was maintained to the present. Hobbies she enjoyed include crafts, stitchery, beading, and reading. She was especially fond of horses, dogs, Siamese cats, and teddy bears.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Pat Garber; her nieces, Michele Parkins, Nancy Post, and Sarah Biggs; her nephew, David Garber; and other friends and family members. She is preceded in death by parents William and Ella Garber and brothers, Fredrick and Wm. Jack Garber.
Special thanks are given to Grace Edgewood and Grace Woodlands staff members for their compassionate care.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, once it is safer for friends and family to gather safely. Memorials can be directed to the Eau Claire office of the Chippewa Valley Council, BSA and Trinity Lutheran Church (Eau Claire). Condolences may be offered online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
