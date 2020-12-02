Elizabeth (Betty) Goodpaster passed away from natural causes on November 30, 2020 at her residence at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, Wisconsin. She was 91 years old.
Elizabeth was born in Glenwood, Minnesota on February 17, 1929 and spent her early years on a farm near Villard, Minnesota. She learned her strong work ethic helping her parents with farm labor but also found time to enjoy the country life. She attended elementary school in Villard and then moved with her parents to Osakis, Minnesota, where she graduated from high school in 1947. After high school Elizabeth moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota and worked for the Veteran's Administration and the Motor's Insurance Group. In 1949 she married Roger M. Goodpaster in Osakis, Minnesota. She remained devoted to Roger for 70 years until his passing on December 21, 2019.
Elizabeth lived with her husband in Hawaii during his military service, residing in a beach cottage, where they started their family. Following Roger's military discharge, they moved to the mainland, living in Iowa and Minnesota before settling in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. In her younger years, Elizabeth stayed home to raise their six children, but after moving to Eau Claire, she furthered her education and worked as a tax consultant for H&R Block for 20 years. Later, she did volunteer tax work with AARP during the tax season.
In retirement Elizabeth achieved her lifetime dream when she and Roger moved southwest to spend the winter months in Sun City, Arizona. There, she continued cultivating friendships and enjoying her hobbies of golfing, reading, playing cards, crafting, and travel.
Elizabeth was a warm and sociable person who enjoyed visitors and maintaining lifelong friendships. She was always able to see the best in others. She brought humor into her social circles as well as good food and easy conversation. She is remembered by her children as a good mother who was especially adept at tolerance, acceptance, and love. To the end, she was gracious to those who cared for her, showing her appreciation with a laugh or a smile. Her warm disposition won her many new friends.
Elizabeth was a lifelong Catholic, a member of St. Olaf's parish in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where she did voluntary work; St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona, Wisconsin; and St. Elizabeth Seton in Sun City, Arizona. Betty lived her Christian faith with patience and trust in God.
Surviving Elizabeth are her six children: Jeffery (Kathleen) of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; Gary (Judy) of New Tazewell, Tennessee; James (Sherry) of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; Robert (Tammy) of Elburn, Illinois; Karen Sanders of Burnsville, Minnesota; and Thomas (Peggy) of Wyoming, Minnesota. In addition, she is survived by 17 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Roger M. Goodpaster; parents John and Helena (Mechels) Jung; four sisters: Donna Christianson, Beverly (Jon) Hanson, Artis Kuhn, and LaVohne (Robert) Roering; and many dear friends.
Out of concern for safety of family and friends, a private funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona on Saturday, December 5, 2020 with Fr. Peter Kieffer officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at www.bbrfoundation.org
.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com
.