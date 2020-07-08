Elizabeth Kummer

Elizabeth "Lissa" Kummer, 96, resident of Dove Healthcare, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Her 13 year struggle with dementia ended. Elizabeth formally lived in Chippewa Falls.
Elizabeth was born December 20, 1923 in Munich, Germany to Elise (Eberl) and Joseph Nothaft. She attended school there. She worked as a salesclerk from 1938 - 1941 when she was drafted to work in a defense plant. After the war, she worked for the American Red Cross and then at the American Telephone Exchange as an operator.
She met Duane "Pete" Kummer in 1946. They got married in 1948 and came to the U.S.A. in September of that year when Pete got discharged from the Army. They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1951.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Dennis) Radunzel of Bellevue, WA, and Ronald Kummer of Yorktown Heights, NY; a daughter-in-law, Claudia Kummer of Bainville, MT; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane " Pete"; her sister, Marianne Nothaft; and her son, Duane "Pete" Kummer.
Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, next to her husband in the veterans area. No service is being held.
The family expresses our extreme thank you to all who have cared for our mother, grandmother and great grandmother at Dove Health Care for the 13 years she was a resident.
Please remember and pray for all affected by this current pandemic.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
