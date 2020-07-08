1/1
Elizabeth Kummer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Lissa" Kummer, 96, resident of Dove Healthcare, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Her 13 year struggle with dementia ended. Elizabeth formally lived in Chippewa Falls.
Elizabeth was born December 20, 1923 in Munich, Germany to Elise (Eberl) and Joseph Nothaft. She attended school there. She worked as a salesclerk from 1938 - 1941 when she was drafted to work in a defense plant. After the war, she worked for the American Red Cross and then at the American Telephone Exchange as an operator.
She met Duane "Pete" Kummer in 1946. They got married in 1948 and came to the U.S.A. in September of that year when Pete got discharged from the Army. They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1951.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Dennis) Radunzel of Bellevue, WA, and Ronald Kummer of Yorktown Heights, NY; a daughter-in-law, Claudia Kummer of Bainville, MT; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane " Pete"; her sister, Marianne Nothaft; and her son, Duane "Pete" Kummer.
Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, next to her husband in the veterans area. No service is being held.
The family expresses our extreme thank you to all who have cared for our mother, grandmother and great grandmother at Dove Health Care for the 13 years she was a resident.
Please remember and pray for all affected by this current pandemic.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved