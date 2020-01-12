|
Elizabeth Catherine (Beth) Lindner age 68 died early on the morning of January 9, 2020 at Grace Edgewood Memory Care in Altoona with family present at her bedside.
Beth was born on November 10, 1951 to Margaret and Tony Lindner of Greenwood, WI, where she grew up. She attended St Mary's Catholic elementary school and Greenwood High School and received undergraduate and graduate degrees in speech and language therapy from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.
Beth was an educator for 37 years working in the Chippewa Falls school system, as an early learning speech therapist, where she was loved and had many friends. She loved people and was always willing to support causes that benefited animals. Dear to her heart were her many nieces and nephews.
Beth is survived by her husband of 25 years, Michael Quick of Eleva, WI and six of her seven siblings who will miss her wonderful sense of humor and her undying love.
Contributions can be made in Beth's name to an animal shelter of one's choice.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor David Butler officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokeprockandmundt.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020