|
|
Elizabeth "Babe" Morning, age 89, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Meadowbrook in Bloomer. She was born on August 2, 1930, in the Town of Wheaton to Vincent and Freda (Buetzer) Custer. She married John W. Morning on September 4, 1948 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Babe worked on the family farm as well as a store clerk. Babe was the wonderful hostess, always taking care of everyone else. She loved dancing, playing cards, cooking and was also a very talented yodeler.
She is survived by two sons: Michael (Jackie) Morning of Chippewa Falls and Patrick (Dorothy) Morning of Elk Mound; three daughters, Bonnie (Gary "Gunner") Gravunder of Bloomer, Rita (Gary "Bubba") Stolt of Bloomer and Jenny (Rick) Starck of Cadott; daughter in law: Paulette Morning of Evansville; special niece, Joanne Lien of Madison; special nephew, Arnold (Julie) Miller of Madison; 16 grandchildren; 30+ great grandchildren; numerous nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Vincent & Freda (Buetzer) Custer; husband: John W. Morning; son: John Morning Jr.; brothers: Harold, Edwin Ernest & Victor Custer; sisters: Marie McElroy and Margaret Miller; special nephew in-law: Ed Lien.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bloomer. Friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer and one hour prior to services at the church on Sunday. Burial will be in the Bloomer Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com Memorials are preferred to Saint Paul Lutheran School or The Bloomer Veterans Memorial.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020