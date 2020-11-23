1/1
Elizabeth Olson
Elizabeth M. Olson, 88, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Dove Healthcare-West.
Elizabeth was born on November 6, 1932 to Karl and Edna (Hoover) Strelow in Mondovi, WI. She married Harold Olson on November 18, 1950 in Mondovi, WI. Elizabeth was a great wife, mom, and grandma. She was a member of Rock Falls Baptist Church. Elizabeth enjoyed going on family trips especially to Yellowstone, Niagara Falls, Gettysburg, and Washington D.C.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Mary (Jerry) Thompson of Eau Claire and Carol (Bill) Bell of Mondovi, WI; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Olson; and son, Jerome Olson.
Private family services will be held at Brunswick Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
