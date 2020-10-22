1/1
Elizabeth Solin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" L. Solin, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Betty was born May 29, 1932 in Westfield, Wis., the daughter of Adolf and Gladys (Swanano) Schwanke. She graduated from Westfield High School, class of 1951.
On January 3, 1953, Betty married Edward A. Solin in Antigo. They resided in Madison from 1953-56, and Eau Claire from 1956-61. Betty worked as a waitress and helped at area resorts until her children were born. They settled at their current home in LaFayette in 1961, where Betty made their home and raised their children.
Raising children meant Betty was in the kitchen a lotâ€¦she enjoyed cooking and baking and will be remembered for her delicious potato dough and kolaches.
Betty is survived by four sons, Edward Jr. (Kathie Allen) of Davenport, IA, Gary (Toni) of Anchorage, Alaska, Jeffrey (Diane) of Chippewa Falls and Kenneth (Gloria Dietrich) of Manitowoc; one brother, Eugene (Margaret) Schwanke of Waupun; three sisters, Nancy (Romaine) Rote of Cottage Grove, Wis., Lucille Roeske of Wautoma, and Phyllis Kaufman of Madison; 12 grandchildren, Courtney, Kyle, Bryce, Christopher, Ryan, Matthew, Staci, Ben, Mellissa, Paul, Greg and Garret; 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ed on October 2, 2020; one son, Lawrence Solin; one daughter, Pamela Solin in infancy; her parents; and three brothers, Jack, Harold and Gail Schwanke.
Betty never let epilepsy control her life. She enjoyed square dancing and 50+ years of card playing.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family is having a private family funeral service. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved