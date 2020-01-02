|
Ella A. Stevens, age 87, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
She was born in Clark County, Wisconsin on September 15, 1932, the daughter of the late Christian and Julia (Dyre) Olsen. On July 1, 1950, she was united in marriage to James Stevens in Loyal, Wisconsin. After a few moves, they settled in Sun Prairie, WI where they raised their family. For many years she worked as office manager at the United Methodist Conference Center where she made many friends. Ella was a long-time, active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and after moving to Eau Claire -- Immanuel Lutheran Church. She loved to crochet, making many, many afghans for family and friends. Ella's pride and joy was being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great, grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Kai (Leonard) Hemenway of Elk Mound, WI, James (Lynn Anderson) Stevens of Saint Paul, MN, Eric (Cynthia) Stevens of Woodbury, MN, and Scott Shella-Stevens of Bloomington, MN; grandchildren, Christian (Ben), Andrew (Joanna), and John (Lisa) Jr. Trygstad, Erika (Ryan) Ross, Caleb (Megan) Stevens, and Micah (Leah) Stevens, Isaac and Matthew Shella-Stevens, Joe (Nicki) Hemenway, and Jennifer (Tim) Reynolds; great grandchildren, Nolan and Everett Trygstad, Grant and Gavin Trygstad, Bode, Barrett, and Scout Trygstad, Sam and Drew Hemenway, Levi and Isla Stevens, Oden and Bjarke Stevens; brother, John (Gladys) Olsen; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter-in-law, Sarah Shella-Stevens; and 5 brothers.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Reverend Jamie Brieske officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
