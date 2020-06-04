Ella V. (Bosshart) Willert, age 90, of Menomonie, WI passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

She was born June 28, 1929 to John and Velma (Piatt) Bosshart on the family farm in Boyceville, Wisconsin.

Ella married Norman Willert on November 17, 1948 and together they raised 4 kids. They moved to Menomonie in 1971 where they lived for the remaining 49 years of her life.

Ella spent her life as a homemaker, raising her children and, later on, assisting in raising her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, playing solitaire and she loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ella is survived by her husband, Norman, of 71 years, 2 sons; Harley Willert of Neosho, Rodney (Gail) Willert of Menomonie, 2 daughters; Debra (Jeff) Kraft of Menomonie, and Diane (Craig) Hampton of Knapp.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Todd (Kelly) Willert, Jolene (Bill) Ackerman, Matthew (Angelica) Willert, Jamie (Harry) O'Marrah, Brian Grutt, Joseph Willert, Virginia (Shane) Dahl, Cory Flanscha, and Marcie Flanscha, 14 great grandchildren, 2 sisters; Sally Olson of Menomonie and Mary Forrest of New Berlin, several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Velma; her brothers, Carl, James, Gene, Mar, Clarence, Rich and Fred; her sisters, Laura and Lucille, and her grandson, Kirby Ryan.

Private services are being held with burial at Lucas Cemetery, Township of Lucas, Dunn County.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.











