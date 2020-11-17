1/1
Ellen Bartz
Ellen J. Bartz, 69, of Eau Claire passed away at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Ellen was born Sept. 6, 1951 in Eau Claire to her parents, Victor and Lola (Silvernail) Bartz. She was a graduate of North High and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. After graduation she was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis. Because of poor health, Ellen retired early and returned to Eau Claire. A gentle soul, she enjoyed retirement by reading and watching the deer, birds and squirrels in her backyard. Ellen also spent countless hours on the phone yakking with her friend, Kathy Winger. She will be dearly missed by her loving brother, Bruce. Ellen is survived by Susan Arndt, Sondra Larson and Yvonne Silvernail of Augusta, and Judy Jarvar and Curtis Campeau of Eau Claire. Other survivors include David and Wayne Jahr, Anita Moltzen and Audrey Jahr of the Neillsville area and Allan Bartz and Anita Shackelford of Mt. Horeb. Local relatives that preceded her in passing are Gerald Skip Silvernail, Douglas Jarvar, Harold and Hazel Jarvar, Floyd and Delores Jarvar, Esther Borens, Sharon Lone, Sterling Silvernail and Pearl Campeau.   
Private family burial in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire will take place at a later date. A celebration of life will take place in the spring.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Memorial donations may be directed to NAMI Chippewa Valley.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
