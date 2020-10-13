Ellen Loken

Ellen Louise Loken, age 87, passed away in an Eau Claire nursing home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was the daughter of Clarence (Bud) Loken and Cecelia Mittelstadt Loken. She was born on October 25, 1932, in Minneapolis. She attended Lowell Elementary, Jordan Junior High, and graduated from North High School in 1950. Her church growing up in Minneapolis was St. Marks. Ellen loved to read so naturally went to work for 11 ½ years at the Minneapolis Public Library serving in branches and on the bookmobile. In 1962 she took a job with a law firm in San Francisco and began to familiarize herself with law libraries. Self-taught (and with no college degree) Ellen became proficient in organizing and managing a law library. Her expertise became highly regarded in the firm and she mentored literally hundreds of novice lawyers in conducting research for their various cases. One of Ellen's associates said she and many attorneys, owe much of their success to the training received from Ellen.

In 1976 Ellen decided to return to her hometown and continued doing legal library work but as an independent contractor organizing libraries for various law firms in the Minneapolis metro area. Finally, in 1994, Ellen retired to the Eau Claire area where her parents had grown up. She took on the role as a volunteer at the Fall Creek Historical society plus helped organize reunions for her high school classmates. In 1998 she became a tutor for Literacy Volunteers of America helping people learn to read.

In 1969 Ellen joined Sons of Norway and in 1974 was able to visit Norway and meet descendants of her father's family. The trip lasted a month with time in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria, and Paris. Another big event in her life was organizing a well-attended Loken reunion along with her sister Jean. Preparing and sharing Norwegian foods was a big part of her life earning her well-deserved praise from friends & family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, sister Jean Loken Ming and Jean's daughters Louise and Virginia.

She is survived by her brother Peter (Dawn) Loken of Lancaster, PA, nephew Michael Ming (Mary) of Menomonie, WI, cousins Karen Neumann May (Bill) of Crandon, WI, Carol Neumann Petrie of Waukesha, WI, Dean Neumann (Carol) of Menomonee Falls, WI & Joan Loken Malin (Jack) of Janesville, WI. along with many grandnieces & grandnephews.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store