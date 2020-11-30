Elmer (Pug or Red) L. Backstrom, 81 passed away on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Elmer was born January 18, 1939 to Elmer and Ethel Backstrom in Eau Claire, WI and attended rural Pleasant View Grade School and graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1957.
Immediately after High School, Elmer joined the U.S. Navy and spent most of his career on the Aircraft Carrier Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Upon his return home from service, Pug married Sharon Emberson in June of 1961. While in the Navy, he was trained to be a Barber. Once home, this became his profession which he practiced until the time of his death. His 59-year career included Consumers Co-op, Toby's Barber Shop; Wagner's Bowling Alley, Red's Barber Shop and a short time at Roy's Barber Shop on Water Street when Wagner's was temporarily closed after the 1977 fire.
He got his nickname "Pug" from the nurses who cared for him when he was a baby, and it stuck with him throughout his life. His other nickname, "Red", came from the color of his hair. He will forever be remembered as a kind, caring man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed a good joke, teasing and being teased, and had a love/hate relationship with the Green Bay Packers! Elmer never forgot a birthday, and always sent a birthday card.
Survivors include his children Russell of Comstock, WI; Julie (David) Leapaldt, St. Cloud, MN; Ricky (Pamela), Alton, VA; 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren; Sisters and Brothers, Patricia Osborne, Gordon, WI; Tom (Sonja) Augusta, WI; David (Mary) Eau Claire, WI; Steven (Linda) Birchwood, WI, and his longtime fishing buddy "Bluegill Mike."
He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Backstrom who passed away at 47 on the day of their 25th Wedding Anniversary June 24, 1986; his parents Ethel and Elmer Backstrom and niece Rhonda Stewart.
Funeral will be December 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Concordia Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visitation will be one hour prior. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Highground Veterans Memorial Park, Neillsville, Wisconsin.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/obituary/Elmer-Pug-Red-Backstrom/Eau-Claire-Wisconsin/1881563
