ELMER J. HEIMAN, age 86, of Thorp passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Per Elmer's wishes, funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 10:30am, at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Thorp. Rev. Baskaran Sandhiyagu will officiate and burial will follow in St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held, at the church, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 9:00am until time of service.
Elmer Joseph Heiman was born on March 13, 1933 in Thorp, WI, the son of Andrew C. and Edith (Benzschawel) Heiman. He was raised on the family farm, received his education at area schools, and graduated from Thorp High School in 1951. After graduation, Elmer worked on his father's dairy farm and also worked as a farmhand and a mechanic for various other farmers in the area. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in August of 1956 and served until his honorable discharge in August 1962. During his active duty, Elmer was awarded many service medals, but he was most proud of his sharpshooter medals for both rifle and pistol. Upon returning home, Elmer went to work as a mechanic at Farmers Co-op in Thorp until its' closing in the early 1980s. He then built his own repair shop building and operated Elmer's Repair until his retirement.
He had many interests, but especially enjoyed fishing in Canada, deer hunting out west, snowmobiling, and taking videos of parades, farms, and other scenery.
Elmer was a member of St. Bernard - St. Hedwig Catholic Church, the Catholic Order of Foresters, and the Thorp Post #9057.
He is survived by 14 nieces and nephews: Bonita (Mike) Ross-Romero of Las Vegas, NV, Sandra (Ken) Engel of Owen, WI, Donna (Joe) Soborowicz of Montverde, FL, Barbara (Dale) Schulz of Edgar, WI, Jayne (Randy) Mooney of Bettendorf, IA, Robert (Carol) Hubbard of Withee, WI, Royce Hubbard of Thorp, Earl Hubbard of Owen, Neil Hubbard of Fairchild, WI, Ivan Hubbard of Medford, John Hubbard of Thorp, Jerry Heiman of Campbellsport, WI, Kenneth (Helga) Heiman of Cedarburg, WI, and Wesley (Patti) Heiman of Mukwonago, WI
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters: Ella Hubbard and Lenore Giwojna; 2 brothers: Raymond and Leonard Heiman, and two nephews:Roger and William Hubbard.
Thorp Funeral Home is assisting Elmer's family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019