Elton John Christopherson, age 78, of Elk Mound, WI finished his life here on earth June 5, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, with his family at his side.
He was born to Alton and Gulinda (Jenson) Christopherson on Nov. 8, 1941. Elton John spent his entire life on the farm his grandparents homesteaded in 1880, doing the thing he loved, farming. He was a lifetime member of Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council and sang in the choir. He served on the Dunn County Farmers Union Board, the Elk Mound School Board and the Dunn Energy Board. The past 20 years he served on the Dunn County Board and has been on the Elk Mound Township Board for the past 15 years and Chairman the past five.
Elton John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eileen; three children, Tony of Elk Mound, Bryan (Liz) of Eau Claire and Vicky (Duke) Snider of Clark, WY; two grandsons, Dylan and Dalton Christopherson; sister Bonnie (Doug) Feig of Starkville, MS; foster brother Doug (Mary) Sorenson of Superior, WI; brother-in-law Earl Gransee of Belle Plaine, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Anita Gransee.
In lieu of flowers please give memorials to the charity of your choice or to the Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church roofing fund.
A memorial service will be held August 15, 2020. Details of the service to follow.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.