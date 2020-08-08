1/
Elton Christopherson
Elton John Christopherson, age 78, of Elk Mound, WI passed away June 5, 2020.
In celebration of his life, an outdoor service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 Cty Rd M south, in the Town of Wheaton, Chippewa County, WI with Pastor Hal Schroetter officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A light lunch will follow. Bring your own chairs. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Big Elk Creek Roofing fund or to the charity of your choice. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
