Elton Christopherson

Elton John Christopherson, age 78, of Elk Mound, WI passed away June 5, 2020.
In celebration of his life, an outdoor service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 Cty Rd M south, in the Town of Wheaton, Chippewa County, WI with Pastor Hal Schroetter officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A light lunch will follow. Bring your own chairs. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Big Elk Creek Roofing fund or to the charity of your choice
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
