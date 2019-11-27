Home

Elwin Fedie Obituary
Elwin L. "Fudd" Fedie, age 84 of Durand, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City.
Fudd was born on August 9, 1935, in the Town of Canton, rural Buffalo County. He was the son of Albert and Agnes (Anibas) Fedie. Fudd grew up on the family farm and attended Sacred Heart School in Lima. After high school, he began working for Northern States Power, now Xcel Energy, as a meter reader, a job he continued until retiring 36 years later. Fudd was married to Barbara Ann Gund for 21 years and to Diane Talford for 20 years. Fudd was active in the community, serving with the Durand Fire Department, Durand Municipal Ambulance Service, Durand City Council, and Pepin County Board. He was also an EMT Instructor for Chippewa Valley Technical College. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards and softball.
Fudd is survived by his children: Scott (Peggy) of Eagan, MN, Brad (Peggy) of Boscobel, and Laurie Fedie-Kohls of St. Cloud, MN; stepdaughters: Jill (Scott) Wilson of Farmington, MN, and Amy (Brian) Stern, Eden Prairie, MN; four grandchildren , two step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Felix (Jacquie) of Eau Claire, his sister, Rosemary Achenbach, of Menomonie, sister-in-law Delores Fedie of Menomonie, brother-in-law, David Radle, of Newburgh, IN, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gerald, and his sister, Margaret Radle.
Visitation will take place at 10:00AM Friday, November 29, at St. Mary's Church in Durand. An 11:00 Mass will follow with Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
