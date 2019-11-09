Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory
535 S Hillcrest Pkwy
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 832-3428

Emma Laskoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Laskoski Obituary
Emma Ann Laskoski, 18, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born on June 15th, 2001, in Eau Claire WI to Brian and Lisa (Hofstetter) Laskoski.
Emma loved her job working at Hu Hot. When she wasn't working she enjoyed listening to music, coloring, and sleeping. She had a love for pandas and a strong desire to go to Paris and see the Eiffel Tower at night. Family was everything to Emma and she loved them dearly.
Emma is survived by her parents, Lisa and Brian Laskoski; grandparents, Dave (Wendy) Hofstetter and Mary Giblin; brother, Andrew Laskoski; sisters, Caitlin Hofstetter, and Sarah Rowlands; nieces, Arianna Hofstetter and Arwen Faanes; nephew Asher Hofstetter; cousins, Mckenzy and Kylie Hofstetter; uncle, Bill (Jamie) Hofstetter; and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Ed (Dorothy) Hofstetter and Virginia Kratochvill.
Through her gift of organ donation Emma saved the lives of many people in need.
A celebration of Emma's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12th, at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona). There will be a visitation starting at 1:00 and running until the time of the service. Father John Schultz will be officiating.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmunt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -