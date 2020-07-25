Emmajean Seyller, 90 of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully July 10, 2020 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.She was born on October 30, 1929 in Elgin, IL. to Bernard and Rose (Schmidt) Schubbe. On January 24, 1948 she married Donald E Seyller.Emmajean was loving, compassionate, sweet, feisty, and very funny. In her teens you would find her at the roller skating rink showing off her skills. After having 6 children, she slowed down a bit to bowling, playing cards, gardening, sewing, fishing, gambling and crocheting and spoiling her grandchildren. She would crochet special blankets for them and other fun items. Her parents owned a resort by Trego on Lake Chicog where most weekends with family, friends and relatives were spent making awesome memories. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.We would like to thank everyone at Heartland Hospice, (which she did give pet names to) and to the staff at Oakwood Health Services. She loved every one who came into her life from both providers.She is survived by her children: Terry and Kim of Jim Falls, Don and Lisa of Woodville, Bob and Pam (Miller) of Altoona, Sue Seyller-Conroy and Dave (Risler) of Eau Claire, Gina and Terry Smith of Kennesaw, GA; daughter-in-law Mari Seyller of Stoddard, WI; 16 grandchildren: Bryant Seyller and Shannon (Wood) of Eau Claire, Terry and Amy Seyller of Plano, IL, Leah Seyller and Travis (McQuillan) of Altoona, Nicole Seyller of MN, Jason Seyller of Altoona, Dan and Sarah Seyller of Vancouver, WA, Amy and Corey Sisk of Altoona, Matt and Kelsey (Lynn) of Eau Claire, Jessie Brownell of Eau Claire, Angie and Terrell of Kokomo, IN, Missy and Mason Ulberg of Eau Claire, Anna Seyller of Saint Louis Park, MN, Micah and Raechel Heck of Atlanta, GA, Tarrah Chapman of Kennesaw, GA, Dezarah and Mike Turner of Auburn, GA and Terry Smith Jr. of Kennesaw, GA; a very special ex daughter-in- law, Vada Seyller; 2 step-grandchildren Joe Witter of Woodville, WI and Brandon and Nicole Witter of Baldwin, WI; 29 Great-Grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchild and 5 great-great grandchildren.Emmajean was preceded in death by husband Donald; son Curt Seyller; grandson Bobby Smith; son-in-law Kevin Conroy; and brothers: Leonard, Curt, and Robert.Instead of a service, a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Riverview Park, North Pavilion, Eau Claire. Please use Airport Rd. to access Park.Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at