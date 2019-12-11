|
|
On Friday, December 6, 2019, Eric Gardow, father, husband, and friend, passed away at the age of 51. Eric had a passion for helping others. He loved to be "on the court" and in the woods. He touched lives around the world, no matter age, gender, religion or race. He was known for helping others, however in the end he was unable to help himself. He found joy in making others happy, however the disease of depression took his life. Death does not define his legacy. His talents, contributions and how he touched others' lives in meaningful ways will always be remembered. He was deeply loved and his memory will be cherished by many.
Eric is survived by his wife, Brooke Shaw-Gardow; children EJ, Bennett and Gemma Gardow; parents Darrel and Patricia Gardow; mother-in-law Bonita Shaw; brother Scott (Linda) Gardow; brother-in-law Chad (Jennifer) Shaw; and sisters Lori (Clay) Engedal, Diane (Mark) Briski, and Dawn Gardow. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 15th, from 1-6 PM at the Holiday Inn Ballroom (4751 Owen Ayres Ct, Eau Claire). There will be a celebration of Eric's life held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial donations be made to form an education fund for their children.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019