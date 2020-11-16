Ernest H. Dehnke, 91, of rural Fall Creek, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 12, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Ernest Harold Dehnke, son of Ernest and Elsie (Brummund) Dehnke was born Oct. 23, 1929, and lived all of his life in Lincoln Township just south of Fall Creek. Ernest was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fall Creek and since his confirmation he had been a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Fall Creek. During the Korean conflict Ernest served in the United States Army from Sept. of 1951 until June of 1953. He was wounded in hand to hand combat and was the receipent of the Purple Heart and C.I.B. After his honorable discharge he returned to Fall Creek, where he was a 20 year member of the American Legion Post 376.
It was at St. John's Lutheran Church that he was united in marriage to Doris Dehnke on Sept. 27, 1958. With his brother Lawrence, he farmed and they also owned and operated a canned milk route and hauled cattle. In 1982 the brothers each began farming separately with their own family.
Ernest was always partial to farming with his John Deere equipment and to relax he enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers.
Ernest will be dearly missed by Doris, his loving wife of 62 years; 2 sons, Ricky (Lynn) Dehnke of Eau Claire, Dennis Dehnke of Fall Creek; 2 daughters, Connie Bertrang of Fairchild, Laurie (Fred) Hoversholm of Eau Claire; 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Dehnke, Travis (Lacy) Mayer, Cole Grindle, Tanner (Shelly) Hoversholm, Hunter Hoversholm; 4 great grandchildren, Teagan, Kendyl and Braelyn Mayer, Ivy Hoversholm; 3 step grandchildren, Amanda Jorgensen, James (Emily) Leonard, Jordan (Kelsey) Hoversholm; 7 step great grandchildren, Asher, Clayton, Mira, Selah, Avery, Ashlynn and Ayden; sister Leona Books a resident of the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation; brother, Lawrence (Inez) Dehnke of Fall Creek. He is further survived by Doris's siblings, Lucille Webinger of Menomonie, Evelyn Kinderman, Duane (Dorothy) Dehnke, Vernon (Kathy) Dehnke, Virginia Jaenke, Norma Dehnke, Janet Boyea, Debra Dehnke all of Fall Creek, Douglas (Karla) Dehnke of Eau Claire; and several nieces and nephews.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elsie; son-in-law Walter Bertrang; Doris's parents, Erwin Sr. and Minnie Dehnke; and in-laws, Melvin Dehnke, Duane "Tom" Kinderman, Erwin Dehnke Jr, Johnny Boyea, Walter Webinger Jr. and Eugene Jaenke.
A private burial service with family will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fall Creek. A memorial service for Ernest is being planned for the spring of 2021. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
