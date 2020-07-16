Ernest Myhers

Ernest 'Ernie' Martin Myhers, age 49 of Osseo, passed away on Monday July 13, 2020.

Ernie was born November 24, 1970, in Eau Claire WI to Ernest and Nancy (McCluskey) Myhers. He was a graduate of Eleva-Strum Central High School, Class of 1989. Ernie attended UW-Stout upon his H.S. graduation and then began working at Midwest Manufacturing in 1990. He had been with Midwest Manufacturing for over 30 years.

On September 28, 1996, Ernie married Missy Neuser, together they had 3 wonderful sons Alex, Cory and Ryan.

Ernie loved watching his sons playing football, basketball and baseball. He was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. He enjoyed his time outdoors hunting and camping with friends and family; especially the Annual "Lake Chip" camp week.

Surviving Ernie are his wife Missy; his sons Alex, Cory and Ryan Myhers; a brother Paul Myhers and sisters Cindy (Harold) Matton, Emily (Randy) Pederson and Becky (Dave) Oliver.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Nancy Myhers.

A visitation celebrating Ernie's life will be this Saturday July 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo. A funeral prayer service will follow the visitation with Pastor Valerian Ahles presiding. The family encourages friends to wear sports clothing of your choice in honor of Ernie's love for sports.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.







