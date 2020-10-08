-Esther Eberhardt

Esther M. Eberhardt, 84, of Eau Claire, passed on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1935, in Superior, WI, to LeRoy and Marie (Deschout) Still.
Education started in a one-room school in Foxboro, WI. In 1945 the family moved to St. Paul, MN where she attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1953 from Monroe High School.
Esther married Sgt. Richard Eberhardt on May 16, 1955, in Jim Falls, WI, and began life as a military wife. Their two sons were born at Ford Ord, CA. In 1970, upon Richard's retirement from the military, the family moved to Eau Claire.
Esther has been a volunteer in military hospitals, Dove Health Care, She worked as an EKG Tech at the Midelfort Clinic until she retired in 1990.
She enjoyed bowling, golf, and tennis. With her husband, she enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Mexico, and especially a motor trip to Europe, visiting Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, and Switzerland. She loved playing cards with friends. Esther was a longtime member of St. Olaf Catholic Parish in Eau Claire where she sang in the church choir for many years.
Esther is survived by her husband, Richard; two sons, Richard Jr. of Lubbock, TX, and Jeffrey of Washington DC; grandsons, Jeffrey (Michelle), Joshua (Stephanie), Eric (Sara), and Alex; great-granddaughters, Blake, Ariana, and Leila; and great-grandsons, Marcos and Damien; a brother, Walter of Bakersfield, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Alma Burger and Alice Patterson; and brothers, Harry and LeRoy.
Services will be private with burial at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner. Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Catholic Church Music Department, PO Box 1203, Eau Claire, WI 54702, or a charity of your choice
Father I thank you for answering my prayer
When I needed You so much I could feel Your gentle touch
You heard my call, O Lord of all
You gave me hope, You gave me strength.
You let your light shine down on me.
When I was lost and in despair,
You were there to comfort me.
You gave me courage to face each day,
I needed You to guide my way.
And in the night you heard my prayer,
My burden was lifted and You were there.
Father I thank You for standing by my side,
For strengthening my faith and granting me your Grace.
You heard my call, O Lord of all. I Thank You.
-Esther Eberhardt
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
