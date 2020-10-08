1/1
Esther Eberhardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther M. Eberhardt, 84, of Eau Claire, passed on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1935, in Superior, WI, to LeRoy and Marie (Deschout) Still.
Education started in a one-room school in Foxboro, WI. In 1945 the family moved to St. Paul, MN where she attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1953 from Monroe High School.
Esther married Sgt. Richard Eberhardt on May 16, 1955, in Jim Falls, WI, and began life as a military wife. Their two sons were born at Ford Ord, CA. In 1970, upon Richard's retirement from the military, the family moved to Eau Claire.
Esther has been a volunteer in military hospitals, Dove Health Care, She worked as an EKG Tech at the Midelfort Clinic until she retired in 1990.
She enjoyed bowling, golf, and tennis. With her husband, she enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Mexico, and especially a motor trip to Europe, visiting Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, and Switzerland. She loved playing cards with friends. Esther was a longtime member of St. Olaf Catholic Parish in Eau Claire where she sang in the church choir for many years.
Esther is survived by her husband, Richard; two sons, Richard Jr. of Lubbock, TX, and Jeffrey of Washington DC; grandsons, Jeffrey (Michelle), Joshua (Stephanie), Eric (Sara), and Alex; great-granddaughters, Blake, Ariana, and Leila; and great-grandsons, Marcos and Damien; a brother, Walter of Bakersfield, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Alma Burger and Alice Patterson; and brothers, Harry and LeRoy.
Services will be private with burial at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner. Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Catholic Church Music Department, PO Box 1203, Eau Claire, WI 54702, or a charity of your choice.
Father I thank you for answering my prayer
When I needed You so much I could feel Your gentle touch
You heard my call, O Lord of all
You gave me hope, You gave me strength.
You let your light shine down on me.
When I was lost and in despair,
You were there to comfort me.
You gave me courage to face each day,
I needed You to guide my way.
And in the night you heard my prayer,
My burden was lifted and You were there.
Father I thank You for standing by my side,
For strengthening my faith and granting me your Grace.
You heard my call, O Lord of all. I Thank You.
-Esther Eberhardt
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services
1717 Devney Dr
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 835-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chippewa Valley Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved