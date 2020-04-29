|
|
Esther E. Gonitzke, 100, left this earth to be with her heavenly father on April 28, 2020.
Esther was born in the Town of Washington on April 3, 1920 to Otto Edward and Erna Caroline (Sell) Mueller. She was baptized at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Fall Creek on May 1, 1920, and confirmed at St. Pauls Lutheran Church on August 20, 1933, in Cleghorn.
She married Edwin C. Gonitzke on April 27, 1946, and became an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Cleghorn, WI.
Esther enjoyed gardening and participating in various church activities throughout her life.
She is survived by her son, David (Joanne) Gonitzke of Rockford, IL: daughter, Susan (Jeff) Smith of Augusta, WI; two grandchildren, Matthew Gonitzke of Andover, Kansas and Lyman Smith of Eau Claire, WI; and a great niece, Jennifer Dooley of Long Beach, CA.
Esther is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin; brother, Gustave Mueller; and niece, Yvonne Dooley.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, with Rev. Timothy Moe officiating. Memorials in Esthers memory may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, E3720 County Rd HH, Eleva, WI 54738.
Special thanks to the current and former staff at Dove Nursing Home (formerly MCHS Oakridge) in Osseo and the Heartland Hospice Team in Eau Claire for the loving care Esther received during the last 10 years of her life.
Smith Funeral Chapel, 2222 London Rd, Eau Claire, is assisting the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020