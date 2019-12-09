|
Esther Eleanor Newton, 94, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Esther was born September 2, 1925, in Fairchild, Wisconsin, to Robert and Alma (Bramer) Lange. She graduated from Augusta High School. She married George D. Newton, Jr. (Bud) on November 16, 1946, in Eau Claire. Bud preceded her in death in 1976.
She is survived by her daughters: Jeane (John) Hepfler (Jack Anderson) of Chippewa Falls, Mary (Michael) Erickson (Cecil Segelken) of Eau Claire, Rebecca (David) Arneson (Bess & "Arnie") of Eau Claire, and Debi (Peter) Newman (Richard Nash) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Cheryl, David (Tammy), Sara (Chris), Stacey (Josh), Michael, and Lisa (Lindsey); 9 great grandchildren; sisters Bernice Kawell of Eau Claire, Betty Lighthizer of Slinger, Wisconsin, and Irene (Dick) Grimm, of Eau Claire; numerous nieces and nephews; and her step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bud Newton; infant son Terry Allen; brother William Lange; infant sister Rosella; and sisters Evelyn Brummond, Goldine Schiefelbein, Maxine Reetz, Margaret Giguere, and Geraldine Eckern.
Esther was a waitress for more than 30 years at Stafne's Sunset Inn in Eau Claire. She then worked as a childcare aide at UW-Eau Claire and All Family Dental in Eau Claire. She retired at the age of 87. Esther loved gardening, solving jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, embroidering, birdwatching, reading, and listening to audiobooks. Some of her favorite times were spent fishing and vacationing with family in Chetek, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be directed to the Book Marks Remembrance Fund at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library or Bob's House for Dogs, both in Eau Claire.
Funeral Service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Visitation will take place from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, and one hour prior to the funeral service at church on Thursday. Committal Service will take place at 2 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Rest Haven Cemetery.
