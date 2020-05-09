Ethel Theodora Dahl, age 96, passed away on Thursday, May 7th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Ethel was born at home in Bruce Valley on May 16th, 1923, to Theodore and Annie (Nerstad) Gunem. She was baptized and confirmed at Bruce Valley Lutheran Church, rural Strum. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1942. She married Allen B. Dahl on September 26th, 1942, at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasantville, Wisconsin. They farmed in Pleasantville and King's Valley in rural Osseo for 25 years and then owned and operated Dahl's Electric before moving to Osseo in 1999. Allen preceded her in death on May 9th, 2001. Ethel worked as a school cook, cleaned for South Side Beauty Shop, was a nurse's aide at Putnam Heights Clinic, and was a caregiver for the elderly.

Ethel loved music, sewing, playing cards and games, and eating out with family and friends. She belonged to Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church Women, Osseo Senior Citizens group for 25 years and was a charter member of the King's Valley Birthday Club since 1949.

Ethel is survived by her children; daughters, Joanne Dahl of Osseo, Lorraine (Marv) McCune of Osseo, Marilyn (Ken) Ives of Fall Creek, and daughter-in-law Linda Dahl of Osseo. Grandchildren; Greg (Tammy) Dahl of Osseo, Wendy (Brian) Yohnk of Eau Claire, Tracy (Matt Stockin) McCune of Milwaukee, and Jenna Ives of Fall Creek, great-grandchildren; Ethan Dahl of La Crosse and Eleice Dahl of Osseo. Also, many nieces, nephews, friends, and her best friend of 82 years, Edith Amundson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband- Allen, son- Robert, sister- Rosella (Gail) Ross, brothers; Thomas (Arlene) Gunem, Elmer (Myrna) Gunem, Milton (Betty) Gunem. Brothers and sisters-in-law; Olga Dahl, Arnold Dahl, Erwin (Mrytle) Dahl, Milton (Nellie) Dahl, Eva (Lester) Berg, Floyd (Evelyn) Dahl, Lila (Roy Johnson) Thompson, Wilmer (Edna) Dahl.

A private family Graveside Service will be held at Osseo Cemetery, and Schiefelbien Funeral Home will be assisting the family with services.

Ethel's family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice for the wonderful care given to their mother during this time.







