Ethel E. "Becky" Muelling
Ethel "Becky" E. Muelling, age 96 passed away on August 16, 2020. She was born on the family farm in Clark County Wisconsin, the daughter of Bethel and George Beckman. Becky's early years were on the farm with her sisters Martha and Bertha until her family moved to Eau Claire. 
After graduation from high school, Becky attended vocational school. It was on her first day there she met Ed her husband of 73 years. Becky enjoyed sharing travel adventures with Ed and annual fishing weeks at Balsam Lake with family. With her sewing and embroidery skills, she made special gifts for her family. She liked spending time outdoors and being with family and friends. 
Becky and Ed were blessed with three children: Char, Bernie, and Ed (Judy), five grandchildren: Jeff (Kim), Jackie, Ann, Mike (Molly), and Matt Walter (Kate), and four great-granddaughters: Lily, Ashley, Evie, and Madison. Becky's family wishes to thank the staff at River Pines and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care. A special thank you to Dr. Jalil for his guidance and care for both Becky and Ed. Family and friends are appreciated for their help and support. 
Thank you to the thoughtful staff at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt for both Becky and Ed. We appreciate you accommodating us during this time. 
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 23 at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI, with Pastor Deb Boynton officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Due to the pandemic please wear a mask and social distance.
Stokes, Prock, & Mundt is assisting the family. Online condoles may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
