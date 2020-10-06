Etta Bartholomew

Etta Jean Bartholomew, 94, passed away on Sunday September 27th with children Cheryl, Linda and Ken by her side.
She was born in Eau Claire July 28, 1926 to Rose and Oscar Garton. She was baptized, confirmed and later married Kenneth Bartholomew Sr. June 9, 1946 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and they remained active lifelong members.
Etta loved singing in the church choir, church activities, gardening, dancing, camping and antiquing with her children.
She is survived by children: Kenneth Bartholomew Jr., Linda (Bill) Tafel, Cheryl (Richard) Haebig; son-in-law: George Malek; daughter-in-law: Pamela Severson; Ten Grandchildren: Tony (Julie) Bartholomew, Meghan (Chris) Price, James (Linda) Tafel, Sam (Jody)Tafel, Susan (Micky) Cummings, Nathan Malek, Crystal (Lance) Kapps, Angela (Shawn) Du Lac, Marsha (Bret) Bolnick, Mandy Michaud; 21 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, sisters: Beverly Lahner, Beth Bahr; and many other family and friends including dear friend Delores McFaul.
Etta was preceded in death by her husband: Ken Sr.; daughter: Susan (George) Malek; her mother and father; siblings: Leroy Garton, Donald Garton; Rosemary Krueger, LaVonne Smith.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Care Partners Memory Care on Birch Street for the wonderful care Etta received.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday October 13. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona WI. Due to Covid, masks will be required along with no contact and social distancing. Service will be streamed on the Cremation Society of Wisconsin; Stokes, Prock and, Mundt Funeral Chapel Facebook Page.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at cremationsociety-wi.com/obituary
.