Eugene "Gene" Joseph Beaver, 71, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System of Eau Claire, WI after a short battle with cancer.
Gene was born on June 14, 1948 in Eau Claire, the second child of Gilbert and Elain Beaver. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from North High School in 1966. He served in the Army and was stationed in South Korea's DMZ. Gene married Janet Luhm at St. Patrick's Church in Eau Claire in August of 1982, they later divorced. He worked for Beltone Hearing Aid Center for many years. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, the yearly deer hunt up north, singing karaoke and cheering on the Packers at Hobbsy's with his good friends. Gene will always be remembered for his love of family, music and his willingness to help anyone in need.
He is survived by his son, Gregory (Nicole) Beaver; daughter Alexis Beaver and their mother Janet Luhm; grandchildren, Silas, Mason, Kolton, and Carli; brother Patrick (Karen) Beaver, and Roger Beaver; sisters, Debra Jarvar, Glory (Steve) Reuter and Julie Beaver; he is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 12-3 PM at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Cremation Society of Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019