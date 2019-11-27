|
Eugene (Gene) Herbert Coyer, age 71, of Altoona, WI by the grace of gods hand, passed away on Tuesday November 26th, 2019. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for their amazing care and comfort provided to Gene during his final days.
Gene was born on February 3rd, 1948 in Ellsworth, WI to Herbert and Edith (Weber) Coyer. Gene worked at the City of Eau Claire as a mechanic until he retired. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Lake Hallie Sportsman's Club. Gene was an avid Musky fisherman; his greatest joys were his time spent out fishing in the boat with his family and friends.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his three siblings Earl (Darla) Coyer, Jim (Sheila) Coyer, Lanette Coyer; three children Chris Coyer, Stephanie (Greg) Osterhaus, Mitch Coyer; and his four grandchildren Megan Osterhaus, Gavin Osterhaus, Bryce Osterhaus and Gage McClean.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 1st from 11am to 1pm, with Ceremony at 12:30 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019