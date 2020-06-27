Eugene Heintz

Eugene "Gene" Arthur Heintz of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020, at the age of 89. After weeks of declining health, Gene died peacefully at home with his beloved wife Marion Heintz.
Gene was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin on July 4th 1930 to father John Henry Heintz and Mable Louise (Grutt) Heintz. The eldest of two sons, he spent much of his childhood in many different schools, due to his father's job as a bank representative while helping farmers. While in high school, he started working at Huntsinger Farms picking strawberries and bottling horseradish. Little did he know at the time, that's where he would work for over 55 years and influencing many of his employees. After high school on August 26th 1950, he married "the love of his life" Marion Spehle. After having six children, Gene certainly kept busy at Huntsinger Farms clearing land, digging drainage ditches and running farm equipment. In 1964, he was promoted to farm manager where he had a knack for getting his employees to work hard and enjoy their jobs. His work was always his number one priority before retiring in July 2002.
Gene and Marion traveled throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and also took a cruise to Alaska.
He loved wearing his brown jersey gloves and hats. Gene also enjoyed anything John Deere, fishing trips to Canada, snowmobiling, hunting near his cabin on Middle Eau Claire Lake and also sitting at home in his underwear (regardless who visited). He was known for many different sayings, including, "Well Jesus Christ and General Jackson" and "Couldn't be finer than hair on a frog."
Gene is survived by his wife Marion (Spehle) Heintz, sons Donald (Barb), James, Richard (Cindy), Robert (Sally), Steven (Cyndy) and daughter Kathy (Charlie), along with brother Dale Heintz, twelve grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held July 3rd 2020. Gene will be laid to rest at the Brunswick cemetery in the town of Brunswick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements.
