Eugene "Gene" V. Johnson, age 86, of Menomonie, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in Apache Junction, Arizona on January 25, 2020.
Mr. Johnson was born on August 21, 1933 in Durand, Wisconsin. After graduating from Menomonie High School and completing two years at Stout, Gene was drafted into the United States Army toward the end of the Korean War and served overseas for two years. Subsequent to his discharge from the army, he met and married Elinor and completed his college education at Stout. Gene began his career as an educator in 1958 and then retired in 1990 from his position as superintendent of the Mellen, Wisconsin school district to pursue his multiple hobbies including rock collecting and musical instrument appreciation full time.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Lloyd Johnson, his brother Raymond Johnson, and two daughters; Janet and Donna.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elinor (Brunn) Johnson, one brother, Robert (Marilyn) Johnson, one daughter, Arlys (William) Downing, and by two sons, Randall (Meredith) Johnson and Dennis (Gretchen) Johnson. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service to be held July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Baptist Church Pavilion at 2700 Broadway St. S. Menomonie, Wisconsin 54751. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church or charity of donor's choice.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
