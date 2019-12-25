|
Eugene D. Leach, age 75, of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by family.
He was born April 19, 1944 in Menomonie, WI to Darold and Dorothy (Cook).
He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1963.
Eugene married Betty Wold on June 27, 1964 at the First Evangelical United Brethren Church, and together they lived east of Menomonie. They had three children.
Eugene loved spending time up north at the camper. Raising and taking care of his cattle were always a priority. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, stock car racing, auctions and had an eye for antiques. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. Also his nephew Mitch and for everything he has helped with over the years.
Eugene is survived by his wife Betty of Menomonie; daughters, Tammy (Troy Hellendrung) Leach and Nicola (Terry) Buss; son, Troy (Angie) Leach; five grandchildren, Bailey, Nathan, Samantha, LillyAnn and Abella; two great-grandchildren, Kane and Dakota; and siblings, Richard (Bev) Leach, Joan (Jim) Deutsch and David Leach; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Darold and Dorothy and other special relatives.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Burial will take place at Iron Creek Cemetery, Township of Spring Brook, Dunn County. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019