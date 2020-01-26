Home

PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649

Eugene Melville Jr. Obituary
Eugene J. "Gene" Melville Jr., 75, of the town of Lafayette, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at home while under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Gene was born September 18, 1944 to Eugene and Alfrieda (Marion) Melville in Chippewa Falls. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1963 and farmed all his life in the town of Lafayette.
He is survived by his siblings, John Melville and William (Barbara) Melville; nephews, Tom (Meagan) Melville and Travis (Megan) Melville; nieces, Kristen (David) Berger and Jennifer (Travis) Schindler; great-nephews, Andrew, Henry, Spencer, Edwin and Shawn; great-nieces, Madeline and Loralei. He is also survived by his dog, Boozer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Alvera Melville.
A private service will be held. Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
