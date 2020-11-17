Eugene E. Moldenhauer, a child of God, was called to his eternal home early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.He was born on a snowy January 1, 1930 to Arnold and Esther (Heine) Moldenhauer on a farm in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. He grew up on his parent's farm but electricity always intrigued him, and as a young boy he wired his toy barn with electricity and later in his life wired his parent's home with electricity as well. He attended a one-room school house and graduated from Johnson Creek High School. He worked for Behling Electric to become an electrician, which was interrupted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army on January 3, 1951. He served in the Army until his discharge on December 3, 1952. On June 5, 1954 he married Donna Klingbeil, who was his loving wife until his death.He continued in his electrical career until he was hired by Hevi Duty Electric in Watertown, Wisconsin. While working at Hevi Duty he attended classes at Milwaukee School of Engineering. In February 1967 he was hired at National Presto Industries in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and worked there until his retirement in 1996. Gene loved his Lord and served him in many areas of the church, as president, elder, school board and usher while a member of St. John's Lutheran in Watertown, Wisconsin; Epiphany Lutheran in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Faith Lutheran in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. As a member of Faith, he attended Bible class where he was known for his statement "It is so simple, all you have to do is believe".Gene, lovingly called Euge by family and friends, is survived by his wife of 66-plus years, Donna Moldenhauer. He is also survived by what he called "his basketball team and cheerleaders", Jim (Karen) Moldenhauer of Eau Claire, Joan (Paul) Fischer of Ladysmith, John (Lori) Moldenhauer of Fall Creek, Joel (Kris) Moldenhauer of Chippewa Falls, Jeff (Donette) Moldenhauer of Eau Claire, Jane (Richard) Jaenke of Eau Claire and Jerry (Amy) Moldenhauer of Eleva. He is also survived by grandchildren, Tyler (Alisha) Moldenhauer, Kyle (Staci) Moldenhauer, Allen (Cynthia) Fischer, Stephen Fischer, Thomas (Jacklyn) Moldenhauer, Lindsey (Jerad) Polden, Ryan (Julie) Moldenhauer, Riley Moldenhauer, Ryan Fox, Katelyn Fox, Donielle (Benji) Norberg, Austin (Candace) Moldenhauer, Sam Jaenke, Emily Jaenke, Madison Moldenhauer and Hunter Moldenhauer, and 23 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Pilgrim; sister-in-law, Jean Moldenhauer; brothers-in-law, David Klingbeil, Robert Klingbeil and Richard Klingbeil; and nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Karen Moldenhauer; his brother, Merlin Moldenhauer; sister-in-law, Carol Klingbeil; brother-in-law, Merle Pilgrim; and two infant grandchildren.The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Health Care System and Pastor Dan Wonderly for their care of their beloved Euge.

Should it be desired, memorials can be sent to Faith Lutheran Church Pre-School, 733 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



A private family service will be held and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.



