Eugene Francis Wittmann, 94 years young, formerly of 16th Ave. Chippewa Falls, WI, died on January 9, 2020 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Gene was born August 29, 1925 in Eau Claire to Sylvesten and Francis (Feu) Wittmann. He was the youngest of 6 siblings. He attended St. Patrick grade school and would work after school there to pay his tuition. Gene went into the Navy after school and sailed the Pacific on the George F. Elliott and was very proud to serve the Navy.
After the Navy he was united in marriage to Irene VerHagen on September 4, 1946 at St. Patrick Parish in Eau Claire, WI. Gene started working at Gilletts in 1944, which later was called Uniroyal and retired from there in 1985.
Gene spent a lot of summers at Bashaw Lake with his wife, family, and friends. He loved fishing and hunting. He will be dearly missed on the holidays when he would enter the house doing a little jig and flipping his hat onto the top of his head. Then he would chase the grandchildren to place a big slider kiss on their cheek as they would run away screaming.
Gene is survived by his wife, Irene of 74 years this September 4th. He has three daughters; Kay (Ron) Janssen of Holcombe, WI, Gerri (John) Pidgeon of Tennessee, and Mary (Jim) Mallett of Eau Claire; Eight grandchildren, Joelle (Steve) Astrup, Jan (Troy) Jiskra, Brett (Cathy) Mallett, Tricia (Joey) Mallett, Becky (Jeff) Ellis, Ryan (Cara) Pidgeon, Sarah Howard and Leslie (Norm) Wright; seventeen great-grandchildren, Jordan (Sarah), Cole, Jenna, Tyler J., Ashlynn, Brayden, Will, Witt, Nathan, Blake, Dustin, Zander, Laylah, Dalton, Nolan, Tyler, and Madelyn; and nieces and nephews.
Gene is preceded in death by his first grandson, Cory Astrup; parents; brothers, Art (Vivian) and Russ (Dorris); sisters, Adeline (Vayne) Moody, Evelyn (Hi), and Irene (Ray) Johnson; and nephew, Dale Moody. May they all rest in peace.
We would like to thank the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls for all their love and caring each and every one gave to Gene. You are the best.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick Church, 332 Fulton Street, Eau Claire, at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass on Tuesday at the church. Private burial will be at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020