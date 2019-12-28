|
Eunice Johnston of Eau Claire died December 23, 2019 at Dove Healthcare West.
Eunice Muriel Dahl was born February 27, 1928 to Thorvald and Mabel (Blom) Dahl of rural Jackson County, Wisconsin. She grew up on the family farm with her brother Otis. She was confirmed at Price Lutheran Church, attended a one room school for 8 years, and graduated from Fairchild High School.
Eunice worked at Bell Telephone Company in Eau Claire and married Marvin Bradford in 1947. They had three children - Steven, Kaylene, and Kristine. Tragically, Marvin died in 1955.
Eunice married Frank Johnston in 1962. He had two sons, Steven and Mickey. She and Frank had one son, Wayne. They all had great times together. Frank retired from the fire department, and Eunice from Midelfort Clinic where she had been a medical assistant. They enjoyed many winters in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
They were members of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, where she was in the Altar Guild, quilters, and Library Club.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Otis Dahl; son, Mickey Johnston; daughter, Kris Hallum; and grandson, David Karker.
She is survived by husband, Frank; son, Steve (Deb) Bradford of Eau Claire; daughter, Kay (Tom) Karker of Eau Claire; son, Steve (Sue) Johnston of Oxnard, California; and son, Wayne (Karen) Johnston of Concord, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Most of the above was written by Eunice. Those who knew her will remember her cooking, her smile, and how she was nice to everybody.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar St. in Eau Claire with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019