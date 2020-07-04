Eva R. Husom, age 88, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Eva was born on November 27, 1931, to the late Edwin and Augusta (Laude) Westphal in Pella. She was raised in Pella before moving to Wittenberg in 1945, where she went to live with her sister, Anita Balke. Eva attended Wittenberg High School and graduated with the Class of 1949. She met her future husband, Mark Husom, in 1955 and they were united in marriage on March 10, 1956 at Hermansfort Church. They settled in Eau Claire in 1962. Eva worked at Payless Shoes as assistant manager for 20 years before she retired. Mark preceded Eva in death on July 23, 2005. Eva had an undoubting faith in our Lord. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and canning, she especially enjoyed canning dill pickles, which everyone loved.

Eva is survived by her children, Todd (Denise) Husom of Columbus, WI and Trudy (Doug) Valleau of Sarona, WI; her grandchildren, Jodi Frank, Joshua Husom and Tara Zuehlke-Wojcik, all from Altoona, WI, Hilary Husom and Heidi Husom of Rio, WI, Jamie Valleau of Cadott, WI, Sarah Zeimet of Milton, WI and Mason Zeimet of Madison, WI; eight great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; all of her siblings; one grandchild, Rachel Zeimet; and one great-grandchild, Connor Frank.

A memorial service for Eva will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano. Inurnment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Hermansfort. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from noon until the time of service.







