|
|
Evalena "Evie" Rose Sinz, 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019, at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire, under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Evie was born on April 18, 1943, to Henry and Matilda (Bauer) Risler. The eighth of eleven children. Evie married William Sinz on March 3, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Together they raised four children: Michael, Dawn, Sally and Gerald. They celebrated 57 years of marriage together.
Evie, besides being a wonderful homemaker, worked at several jobs with her final job as an LPN.
She is survived by her husband Bill of Eau Claire; Children, Mike (Connie) Sinz of New Hope, PA, Dawn Krall of Eau Claire, Sally (Mike) Brantner of Pigeon Falls, and Jerry (Dana) Sinz of Eau Claire; brothers, Lawrence, Leon, Eugene, and Richard; sisters, Terry Kunferman, Mary Ann Johnson, Shary Klopp and Bonnie Peterson; six grandchildren, Tony, Sarah, Jacob, Brian, Mary and Cody; and seven great grandchildren, Braydon, Brianna, Jillian, Karsyn, Amethyst, Wyatt and Justin.
Evie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold and Robert; sisters-in-law, Deloris and Marjorie; and one grandchild, Jarrid.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rock Falls, WI, with Father Timothy Welles officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
The family gives heartfelt thanks to St. Joseph's Hospice Care and the staff at Grace Woodlands Nursing Home for care and well-being of Evie.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019