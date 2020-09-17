1/1
Evan Koger
Evan Koger, 34, husband of Brooke Koger, passed away at home on September 1, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after fighting the most courageous battle against cancer for nearly nine years.
Evan Koger was born on July 6th, 1986, in Eau Claire, WI to Mark and Cathy Koger. After graduating in 2005 from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, WI, he went on to study Kinesiology at UW-Eau Claire, graduating in 2009, and he completed his Master's in Exercise Physiology from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2011. In 2012, he started an internship at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and shortly after completing his internship, he began his career with the Cardiac Device Clinic. In 2016, he started with Abbott Laboratories, where he thoroughly enjoyed helping patients.
Evan met Brooke at UW-Eau Claire in 2007, while playing intramural soccer, a favorite pastime for the two of them. They married in 2013 in Wausau, WI, and welcomed their daughter, Addison, the following year. Their son, Emerson, joined the family in 2016. Evan's pride and joy were his children, he loved them so much. Evan was the kindest, gentlest soul, with a willingness to help anyone. He also demonstrated strength, bravery and determination, unlike any other, throughout his fight against cancer. He was quick to make friends, and build lifelong relationships with those who were lucky enough to have known him.
He is survived by his wife, Brooke Koger, of Woodbury, MN; his two young children, daughter, Addison Koger and son, Emerson Koger; parents, Mark and Cathy Koger, of Eau Claire, WI; brother, Adam Koger (Erin) of Woodbury, MN, nieces, Kennedy and Reese, and nephew, Madden; Grandmother, Shirley Nicolet, of Eau Claire, WI; Grandfather, Donald Koger, of Eau Claire, WI; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rex and Sue Weronke, of Stevens Point, WI; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his Grandfather, Howard Nicolet, Grandmother, Barbara Koger, and cousin, Nathan Kummer.
Please join family and friends, masks please, for a brief outdoor private service for family Saturday, September 26, from 1:00-1:30pm, followed by a public celebration of life Saturday, September 26, anytime between 1:30-5pm, hosted by family at 750 Blackoak Rd. Eau Claire, WI, 54701. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to bravelikegabe.org in Evan's name.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
