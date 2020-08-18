Evan Wheeler

Evan E. Wheeler, 56 of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Evan was born on March 31, 1964 to Earl and Ruth Wheeler. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Evan also enjoyed hunting but was awfully bad at it. He loved the outdoors. Evan will be missed dearly.
Evan is survived by his children, Brittney Yeager, Paige Wheeler, Cora Wheeler, and Katie Myher; grandchildren; Tyler Jane, Evora, Rhea, and Evren; and brother, Eric Wheeler.
Evan was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be an hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Tuesday. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com
.