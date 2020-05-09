Evelyn "Evy" L. Jacques (McGinty), 94, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at her home on May 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Evy was born on July 8, 1925, in St. James, MN to George and Lucille McGinty. She graduated from St. James High School at age sixteen and went on to earn a B.S. in Nursing from St. Catherine University (St. Paul, MN) at age 20. She met her husband of 65 years, Jerome "Jerry" Jacques, while working as a nurse for the University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics, and they were married in 1948.
Jerry's work for National Presto Industries moved them around the Midwest (Minneapolis & Cleveland), but they finally settled in Eau Claire in 1965 where they raised their three daughters, Cecilia, Leslie, and Lynn. Evy was an instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College teaching in the LPN program and later in the AODA program.
A proud Irish Catholic, Evy was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Parish and gave back to her community by volunteering at Sacred Heart Hospital. She found much enjoyment in creative pursuits such as needlepoint and knitting, and her creations are family treasures to this day. Evy was an avid reader and patron of the arts; she greatly enjoyed theater and the opportunity to see various plays and musicals. The holidays were a special time for her to be with family and especially to spoil us with her famous spritz sugar cookies. After the holidays, she and Jerry enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. She made friends easily wherever she went and stayed in close contact with them all her life. Evy will be remembered fondly as a sweet, caring, and devoted woman.
Evy is preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol McGinty, and her husband Jerry. She is survived by her three daughters: Cecilia (Thomas) Galateo of Burr Ridge, IL, Leslie (Jeffrey) Bates of Eau Claire, WI, and Lynn (David) Prueher of Appleton, WI; her grandchildren: Larry (Wendy) Galateo of Willow Springs, IL, Amy (Anthony) Caronchi of Willow Springs, IL, Mia (Dave) Channell of Willow Springs, IL, Tom Galateo of Lemont, IL, Alex Bates of St. Paul, MN, and Sydney Bates of Eau Claire, WI; and her nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels for the many years of home care they provided, especially mom's team of angels: Andrea, Danielle, Jen, Lisa, Maria, and Wendy. We would also like to thank the St. Joseph Home Health and Hospice programs.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date (TBD). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Evelyn's name be made to the Regis Foundation or Sacred Heart Hospital.
Friends and family are encouraged to offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2020.