EVELYN RUTH MAKI 8/10/1922 - 1/14/2020
Evelyn Ruth Maki, aged 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14th and went to her Heavenly home to be with her Savior Jesus, and her Husband the Reverend Ernest Jeremiah Maki, who predeceased her in 2002. Evelyn was also predeceased by her daughter Lori Ann Irene Maki, her parents James and Eva Molberg, sisters, Audrey, Dorothy, Helen and brothers, George, William and Robert and dear daughter-in-law Judith Maki.
She is survived by sons Calvin (Ann) Maki of Boca Raton, FL, Jonathan Maki of Lansing, MI, Winton (Linda) Maki of Mosinee, WI, Orrin (Kathie) Maki of Wausau, WI, Dana (Donald) Knapp of Cicero, NY and Barbara (Michael) Vondras of Stickney, IL. Evelyn was the proud Grandmother of Isabella, Nadine, Jeffrey, Todd, Jacqueline, Trevor, Jared, Nicole, Shane, Noelle, Ian, Justin, Emily and Nikolas. She had 13 Great-grandchildren and her 1st Great-Great Grandchild is due to be born in April of 2020. She is also survived by 2 sisters Marian Mahai of Duluth, MN and Betty Larson of Red Wing, MN.
Evelyn lived a very full, joyful life surrounded by many friends and was a favorite aunt and grandma to her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Her 7 children would all agree that she was the best mother in the world. Evelyn was a stay at home mom and never worked until her 7th child was in high school. She made hot breakfasts for her children every morning before they left for school, and had hot, home-made from scratch meals ready every night at mealtimes. She was a master baker of pies, cakes and cookies - all made from scratch, and was known far and wide for her chocolate and white cakes with chocolate fudge frosting. Nobody could come close to her banana cream, lemon meringue or apple pies. She was also the "Hostess with the Mostest" and loved having people over for dinner. Evie and Ernie hosted guests just about every Sunday after church for the best roast beef and mashed potatoes you could imagine. She played Scrabble from her 20's well into her 90's - and even played a game of Scrabble about 4 weeks before her passing.
Evelyn was a devout Christian, Pastor's Wife, Church Organist and Pianist until her 80's when Ernest finally retired and then passed away. She moved to Cicero, NY to live with daughter Dana and quickly made friends in her local church there. She even made a religious music CD when she was 83, which we still listen to. Her favorite book was the Bible, which she read every day. Her favorite music was music that lifted up the name of Jesus. She had a wonderful sense of humor even after she recovered from a stroke in 2016, and she entertained her loving home health aides with her wry jokes and observations of life in general. She will be sorely missed by all, but we trust we will see her in Heaven when our time comes. Goodbye Sweet Mother, Sister, Grandma, Auntie - We Love You and you are Forever in our Hearts!
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 21st at the First United Pentecostal Church located at 337 Greenwood Ave. in Spooner, WI 54801. Visitation/Viewing will be held from Noon to 1pm. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00p.m. The Burial/Committal will be held at 2:30 pm in the chapel at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery; N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, WI 58401. A lunch will be served following the Committal at the Spooner Funeral Home; 306 Rusk St. Spooner, WI 54801 715-635-8919.