Evelyn Mickelson
Evelyn A. Mickelson, 94, of Altoona, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Oakwood Health Care in Altoona.
Evelyn was born July 7, 1926 in Eau Claire, WI to William and Martha (Larson) Anderson. She married Robert Mickelson, and they later divorced.
She is survived by her daughter in law, Susan Hall of Eau Claire; granddaughter, Martha Hall of Stanley; and a grandson, Michael Hall of Eau Claire.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Hall; and all of her siblings.
Evelyn worked as a babysitter for many years and also was a volunteer at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She enjoyed all kinds of word and number searches.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire with Pastor Tim Hallet officiating.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
