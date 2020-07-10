1/1
Evelyn Ruf
Evelyn R. "Evie" Ruf, 80, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Evie was born July 11, 1939 in Bloomer to Ludwig and Helen (Oemig) Ruf. She was raised in Chippewa Falls. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years, and at Slim's Lake Hallie Tavern.
Evelyn married Tom Perry. They had two children, and later divorced. She married Tom Gunderson, they later divorced.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Perry of Chippewa Falls; son, Timothy Perry of Florida; granddaughter, Tanya Perry; grandson, Dustin Dodson (Kylea Davis); 3 great-granddaughters, Isabella Yaeger, Tymberly Yaeger and Javanaeha Perry; sister, Diane (Joe) Rada of Bloomer; brother, Chuck (Mary Sue) Ruf of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Jean Ruf of Chippewa Falls; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Delores (Hank) Burtness; brothers, Donald, and Richard Ruf and Lloyd Ruf in infancy; nephew, Joe M. Rada; and great-nephew, Brody Bowe.
Evelyn loved her grandchildren and her dog, Teddy. She had a memory like an elephant and was late for everything! Evie was a giving, generous person and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649
