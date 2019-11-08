Home

Evelyn Thorson

Evelyn Thorson Obituary
Evelyn (Susie) Verona Thorson, age 104, a resident of Oakwood Hills Retirement Community, Eau Claire, WI, died Nov. 1, 2019, at home.
She was born March 15, 1915, in Fall Creek, WI, the daughter of Herman and Emma Kromrey. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; seven brothers, Walter, Fred, Felix, Martin, Rayne, Milo and Henry; and nine sisters, Matilda, Frances, Lydia, Emma, Anne, Mildred, Vandella, Rose and Serena; and survived by many nieces and nephews.
She will be interred at Watertown, SD, next to her first husband, Paul Puhlman. There are no planned services. Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel www.wightandcomes.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
