Everett A. Klopp, (Red) age 93 of Eau Claire, WI, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after a short stay at Dove Healthcare-West.
Everett was born in Rice Lake, WI on December 6, 1926 to Myron and Lyda (Johnson) Klopp. He grew up in Gilmanton, WI and graduated from Gilmanton high school. He proudly served in World II, the Army Reserves and the Korean War. He married Gloria (Christenson) on September 16, 1950 in Eau Claire.
Everett invested much of his life working for the Eau Claire School District, specifically Memorial, Black and Roosevelt schools. He very much enjoyed the many friendships and fellowship of the students, parents, teachers and administrators. Everett was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed having his grandchildren and great grandchildren visit and would spend countless hours on the floor playing games with them. He enjoyed bird watching, building bird houses, putzing in the garage, traveling to Florida and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Everett will be dearly missed by his wife of 69 years, Gloria, His 4 children, Janie Wilken and Rick Klopp both of Eau Claire, Deb (Mark) Cowell of Altoona and Pam (Mike) Mathews of Tulsa, Oklahoma. 7 Grandchildren, Melissa Wahl, Traci (Ray) Oswalt, Dan (Melissa) Hawkins and Nicole Price all of Eau Claire, Brandon (Laura) Hawkins of Istanbul Turkey, Jessica (Chris) Angsomwine of Houston, TX and Tiffany Mathews of Tulsa, OK. 16 great grandchildren, Jordan (Kali) Glenna, Mariah and Allie Price, McKenna, Alexa, Isaiah, Judah, Noah, Serena, Linnea and (baby boy on the way) Hawkins, Jaisley Nelson, Elijah Hawkins, Cashton Wahl, Cyril, Briella and Jahzara Angsomwine. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, Ross Johnson and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Lyda, an infant daughter, Jeannie Lynn, sisters Irene (Darold) Laehn and Marion Johnson, son-in-law, Steven Wahl and an infant brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or a in memory of Everett.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019