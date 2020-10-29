Everine Mae Korn, 93, of Stanley, WI, passed away October 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born February 22, 1927, in Stanley, to Herbert and Edith (Christianson) Gunderson and graduated from Stanley High School in 1944. Upon graduation, she worked at Blue Moon Foods, in Thorp, WI. and then to Hopkins, MN working in retail before returning to Stanley. Everine married Marvin Fredrick Korn in 1947 and shared a 71 year marriage as residents of Stanley.

During her adult life, she became the glue that kept the family together with kindness, caring, and love. Family, home, neighbors, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, and it's community became her focus. Faith in the Lord not only served as a guiding star but those beliefs were instilled in her children. One of her favorite activities was hosting Lutheran circle, many of them neighbors, for baked treats and coffee.

Everine enjoyed a diverse set of interests. An avid sports fan with the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and professional golf landing at the top of her list. She enjoyed playing golf with her entire family, caring for her rock garden, lawn, flowers, along with feeding and watching her birds. Cooking, trying new recipes, baking, and crafting kept her busy well into her 80's, especially during the holidays. Collecting New England Villages became an annual hobby, setting them up and sharing the finished scenes with others, the Christmas Villages being her favorites.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the incredible staff at River Bend Senior Living, Cottagewood Senior Communities, and additional care and support from Heartland Hospice. These care givers showed compassion, empathy, and understanding during some of the most challenging circumstances that left Everine isolated from family and friends for many months due to Covid-19, but safe. Zumbro Lutheran Church also provided caring visits during the past 3 years.

Everine is survived by her children, David (Janet) of Thorp, WI, Randy (Mary Ann McDermid) of Eau Claire, WI, Jeff of Circle Pines, MN, and Wendy (Sherwood Peterson) of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Joshua (Kristina Owen), son of David and Janet, Alicia, daughter of Jeff, and Andrew and Hannah, son and daughter of Wendy and Sherwood; and brother-in-law Carlton of Stillwater, MN. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents, Herbert and Edith Gunderson; brothers, Luverne and Eugene Gunderson; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Babe) Gunderson, Gracia Lee, and Marian Korn.

A celebration of her life will be held with a private graveside ceremony at a time to be announced to family and friends in the spring of 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanley.

Expressions of condolences can be sent to Wendy Korn Peterson, 494 73rd St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.







