Faith Osborne

Faith R. Osborne unexpectedly went to her dear Lord on August 10, 2020, at her daughter's house in LaQuinta, CA. She was born February 15, 1929 at her family home in Wood Lake, MN. She married her high school sweetheart, Edgar Schmidt, in May 1949. They had 3 children and raised them in Eau Claire, WI. She worked at Armour Meat Packing for 15 years. She enjoyed bowling, her Green Bay Packers and loved going out dancing. After their divorce, she married Lloyd Osborne in June 1974. She loved summers at Rosie's Six Lakes Resort in Chetek, WI, where she cultivated many wonderful, lifelong friendships.

They left their Eau Claire home for "winter living" in LaFeria, TX. She loved her decades there and the many friends and "kids" she collected around her. Faith met many people through her children. Wherever they were, she traveled. Their many friends all fell in love with her, too, as she became their "second Mom." She was blessed. She just loved to say, "Well you could be my kid, too." She was a life-long learner. Always wanting to read, use her tablet and best of all...she still had her opinion on issues.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Augusta Just; her husband, Lloyd George Osborne; all of her siblings; and a special step-son, David Osborne.

She will be dearly missed by her children; Mike (Barbara) Schmidt, Rick Schmidt, and her daughter Marcie Campbell Gorfain ( Louis). Five grandchildren; Jon Schmidt ( Kelly), Nick Schmidt, Gabby Schmidt, Tyler (Britty) Campbell and Justin (Catalina) Campbell.

She is also survived by her Osborne Family. Mike (Sandy), Jan, Richard (Jane), Patrick (Betty) and Betsy Jansen. Special Grandchildren; Scott (Elizabeth), Paul (Michelle), Wendy (Stuart), Shawne (Jerrod), Christopher (Amy), Matthew (Hannah), Sarah, Shannon (Scott) and Jeremy. Wonderful ten great grandchildren: Sam, Kate, Isaiah, Asher, Emma, Adam, John Marcus, Dakota, Katherine and Nicole.

Their will be a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2021.

She went too soon.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store